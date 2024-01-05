Out Of Nowhere: Dude Gets Hit By A Car On The Freeway!
37,834
Today
DESCRIPTION
Out Of Nowhere: Dude Gets Hit By A Car On The Freeway. Posted By Persist
nextvideos
Self Defense? Or A Hit? Father And Son Were Shot Dead After And Argument Over Noise With A Neighbor In Brooklyn! (*Graphic*)
943,461
Oct 31, 2023
Paid The Price: Dude Shoots A Woman And Comes Back To Finish Her Off After She Stole $20,000 From Him To Give To Her Husband!
605,408
Jun 28, 2022
Just Terrible: 12 Year-Old Girl Accidentally Shoots Her 14-Year Old Cousin In The Head On Facebook Live!
2,231,099
Mar 27, 2022
What He Say? Chick Spread Her Legs To Get Her Clit Pierced And After A Closer Look, Dude Said This!
1,271,082
Jul 22, 2023
What Code Is This? This Is What Five Guys Employees Are Doing On Their Work Break... Showing The Cakes On Live!
1,124,126
Oct 23, 2023
The Whole Situation Is Messed Up: Victim Burnt Alive Survives Long Enough To Solve Her Own Murder!
855,058
Oct 31, 2023
Fellas, Stay Safe Out There: Dude Finds Out His Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him In The Most Sneaky Way!
952,250
Oct 07, 2023
Girl Pulls Out Knife And Stabs Another Girl Multiple Times Mid Fight At School!
767,195
Aug 27, 2023
Who's Right Or Wrong Here? Man Who Goes 50/50 With His Woman And A Rich Man Who Pays 100% Of The Bills Have A Conversation And Things Get Heated!
649,809
Oct 29, 2023
Uncensored Dashcam Footage Of New Mexico State Police Shooting Is Released.. Suspect Fired 10+ Rounds Into Officer Jarrott!
1,338,974
Apr 16, 2021
Thought He Was Slick: Buddy Tried To Close Out A Tab On His Phone, But His Barber Peeped Game!
706,959
Oct 20, 2023
Drug Gangsta Of Venezuela, Reinaldo Fuentes Campos, Tossed Into The Ocean Alive For Stealing Cocaine Shipment!
916,052
Aug 29, 2023
"I'm Too Fine For A Place Like This" Woman Refuses To Exit Car On 1st Date At Cheese Cake Factory... Homeboy Ends Up Driving Her Back Home!
725,901
Oct 12, 2023
Spooky: Talk To Yourself Like This And Attract All You Desire... How Your Tongue Is The Most Powerful Part Of The Human Body!
639,303
Oct 28, 2023
Went From A Halloween Party To A Slumber Party Real Quick: DaBaby's Security Guard Gave No F**ks At This Halloween Party!
527,504
Oct 28, 2023
Wild: Dude Gets Gunned Down In A Uber While Waiting At A Stop Light!
719,594
Jul 19, 2021
"I'm Giving You More Respect Than You Deserve" Deleted Scene Of G Herbo & Southside Breaking Funny Marco's $30K Watch + Marco Responds!
608,526
Oct 17, 2023
Disrespectful? Boyfriend Gets Off Work To Find His Girl In Booty Shorts Cooking For His Pops!
840,808
Oct 31, 2023
SMH: Texas Cop Goes On Racist Tirade After Black Woman Confronts Him After He Allegedly Hit Her Car!
559,868
Oct 21, 2023
"One Thing I Can Guarantee... Someone Else Will Be Raising Your Sons & Daughters" This Gotta Be The Coldest Speech In US History!
605,209
Oct 26, 2023
SMH: Family Left Traumatized After Police Officer Shoot Their Dog!
333,373
Oct 27, 2023
"Whatever I Do In My Bedroom, Is My Business" Dwight Howard Responds To Mase, Camron & Everyone Else About Allegations Of Getting With A Man!
581,202
Oct 25, 2023
She Had Enough: Deaf Girl Spazzes Out On Folks Who Got Something To Say About Her Attitude Online!
540,447
Oct 31, 2023
“Have U Seen My V*gina??” OnlyFans Model Gets Offended After A Man Said He Wouldn’t Smash Her!
600,103
Oct 08, 2023
“He’s Pissed Off At Me” Ex-NBA Player Joe Smith’s Wife Reveals He Left Home After Finding Out She Has An OnlyFans!
575,446
Nov 01, 2023
Was She Wrong For That? Delivery Driver Returns A Customer’s $400 Order After Receiving No Tip!
617,958
Oct 20, 2023
C'mon Mayne: Flavor Flav Sings The National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game!
478,693
Oct 30, 2023
“You N——’s Ain’t Going Nowhere With Your Rapping” Charleston White Begs Rappers Over 30 Years Old To Stop Rapping, Says There’s No Money In Rap!
292,089
Oct 26, 2023
Accident Or Murder? Former NHL Player Adam Johnson Dead After Skate Slashes His Throat During Elite Ice Hockey League Match!
493,206
Oct 29, 2023
270-Pound Autistic Student Who Brutally Assaulted Teacher Over Nintendo Switch.. Now Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison!
611,783
Oct 14, 2023
Social Media Is Killing The Family: Former NBA Player Joe Smith Finds Out His Wife Has An OnlyFans!
610,957
Oct 29, 2023
If Cold Blooded Ain’t The Word... When Evil Parents Realize They Have Been Caught!
635,305
Oct 29, 2023
She Needs To See A Doctor: Woman Explains Why She’s Still Single But Folks Online Are Focused On Something Else!
534,353
Oct 21, 2023
Cam’ron & Mase React To Dwight Howard’s Situation! “Its Never Consensual If You Surprise Somebody”
560,980
Oct 25, 2023