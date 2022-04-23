Weed Wedding: Florida Bride & Caterer Accused Of Serving Marijuana-laced Food At Wedding ... Sending Some To The Hospital!
A Florida bride and a caterer have been arrested on charges of serving food containing marijuana to unsuspecting guests at a wedding. The bride, 42, and the caterer, 31, were arrested this week on charges of violations of an anti-tampering law and delivery of cannabis. Some people felt ill and went to the hospital, where they tested positive for THC. A a charging decision is still under consideration by the state prosecutor’s office. Posted By Persist
