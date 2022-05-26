Broken Heart: Husband Of Teacher Killed In Texas School Shooting Dies From Heart Attack 2 Days After Her Death!
Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, died Thursday - just two days after his wife was tragically killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire. Mrs. Garcia was one of two teachers, along with 19 students who were killed in the deadly massacre. The couple was married for 24 years and leave behind four children. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS