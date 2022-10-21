All Bad: Arkansas Man & His Uncle Swallow Drugs Inside Police Car....One Dies Hours Later!
Jacob Allen Jones, 26, & his uncle swallowed bags of what authorities say were illegal drugs, while the two were handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. A few hours later, Jacob Allen Jones was dead. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released the video at the top of this story, showing the men helping each other swallow small bags. The bag broke open in Jones’ stomach, according to the medical examiner. Posted By Persist
