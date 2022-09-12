Johnny Boy - Basic Yoruba [Good Man Ent Label Submitted]

BROKEN? 234 views

Official music video for Johnny Boy “Basic Yoruba” of his Jackin 4 Afrobeats Mixtape hosted by TRAP-A-HOLICS .

Mixtape link :
https://open.spotify.com/album/2LRuyqgGUTYKrBy038RRFx?si=A44o6-GhSMuIiErqr2OMhg

Follow Johnny boy
www.instagram.com/_johnnyboyofficial
www.Johnnyboy.live

Video- Directed by Crown bros
Production- Big mouse
Management and Label: Good Man Ent

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS