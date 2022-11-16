That's Foul: Candy Company 'Haribo' Rewards A Man With 6 Packs Of Candy After He Finds Their Lost $4.8 Million Check!
Via Breakfast Club. The reward for returning an almost $5 million lost check to the party it was made out to? Candies. Anouar G., 38, of Frankfurt, said he was sent a box of gummies valued at just over $6 for returning the check worth $4.8 Million. The German-based company is one of the most recognizable gummy candy brands worldwide with an estimated revenue between $1.7 and $2 billion. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS