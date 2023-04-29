Dude Breeding 2.8 Million Frog Eggs In His Backyard Ruins His Local Ecosystem!

@Thinfrog was apparently denied a pet frog as a child and has now taken it upon himself to create the biggest frog army in history. Using eggs from a dried-up pond, he nurtures the frogs in a DIY backyard pool until they escape to the wild. Last year he successfully raised an army from approximately 1.4 million eggs, and this year it looks like he's set his sights even higher.



After expanding his backyard pool, Thinfrog is 47 days into raising 2.8 million eggs. "Hes started an ecological disaster," one person commented. "Kidsll be learning about the frog disaster of 2022 in the history textbooks." Other viewers were surprised he has been able to keep his project going without consequences. "Bro an Avengers level threat," one person joked.



Many viewers are calling this the biggest ecological manipulation since a man released millions of Ladybugs in New York City's central park; an incident that resulted in legal issues for the bug collector. "Is this legal?" one person asked of Thinkfrog's operation. "It is illegal," one person responded. "Its ecological terrorism." Posted By Ghost