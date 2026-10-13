TWERKKKKK She Is Posting Herself Twerking For Followers While Claiming It Is Only For Herself

By Andrew
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24,253
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“What’s Wrong With A Little Twerk Before Work?!” Flight Attendant Fired For Twerking On TikTok During Her Shift!

“What’s Wrong With A Little Twerk Before Work?!” Flight Attendant Fired For Twerking On TikTok During Her Shift!

views
120,647
date submitted
Wait For It: Granny Got Herself A New Blanket!

Wait For It: Granny Got Herself A New Blanket!

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160,389
date submitted
Messed It Up For Herself: Brittany Renner On "Who Is Gonna Have The Courage To Wife Me Up"

Messed It Up For Herself: Brittany Renner On "Who Is Gonna Have The Courage To Wife Me Up"

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194,132
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She Should've Kept This To Herself: It Was Too Late Before She Realized She Ate A Bowl Of Cereal With Roaches For Breakfast!

She Should've Kept This To Herself: It Was Too Late Before She Realized She Ate A Bowl Of Cereal With Roaches For Breakfast!

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207,110
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That Impact Tho: Chick Faints & Gives Herself A Concussion While Checking Out The New Audi Her Parents Bought Her!

That Impact Tho: Chick Faints & Gives Herself A Concussion While Checking Out The New Audi Her Parents Bought Her!

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272,690
date submitted
She For The Streets Gang: This Is A Prime Example The Modern Woman Does NOT Respect Men, She Places Herself Above Him... Y'all Better Recognize!

She For The Streets Gang: This Is A Prime Example The Modern Woman Does NOT Respect Men, She Places Herself Above Him... Y'all Better Recognize!

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120,046
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Might As Well Clock In: Frustrated With Not Getting Help, This Customer Once Decided To Help Other Walmart Customers!

Might As Well Clock In: Frustrated With Not Getting Help, This Customer Once Decided To Help Other Walmart Customers!

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271,557
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She Twerked And Lost Work: Flight Attendant Fired After Posting Twerking Video Speaks Out!

She Twerked And Lost Work: Flight Attendant Fired After Posting Twerking Video Speaks Out!

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74,468
date submitted
Cop Allegedly Framed Ex-girlfriend As ‘Crazy,’ Falsely Committed Her To 72-Hour Hold At Psych Ward!

Cop Allegedly Framed Ex-girlfriend As ‘Crazy,’ Falsely Committed Her To 72-Hour Hold At Psych Ward!

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81,135
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Grandma Is Arrested & Causes Full Flight To Deboard For Not Complying With Exit Row Instructions... She Wouldn't Help Save Anyone But Herself!

Grandma Is Arrested & Causes Full Flight To Deboard For Not Complying With Exit Row Instructions... She Wouldn't Help Save Anyone But Herself!

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85,859
date submitted
Wrestling Legend Brock Lesnar's Lookalike Daughter Is Becoming A Legend Herself!

Wrestling Legend Brock Lesnar's Lookalike Daughter Is Becoming A Legend Herself!

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121,315
date submitted
She Is Shaking It For The Morning Crowd

She Is Shaking It For The Morning Crowd

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78,035
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Shut Down Real Quick: Dude Proves Pro-Abortion Protestor Is Contradicting Herself!

Shut Down Real Quick: Dude Proves Pro-Abortion Protestor Is Contradicting Herself!

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75,041
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Not Today: Shorty Thought She Could Finesse Herself A Free Wig!

Not Today: Shorty Thought She Could Finesse Herself A Free Wig!

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143,650
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Tiffany Haddish Rings In The New Year By Posting A Video Of Herself Making Out With Money!

Tiffany Haddish Rings In The New Year By Posting A Video Of Herself Making Out With Money!

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62,691
date submitted
Singer Rejects Woman For Not Having “Respect For Herself” Cheeks Out During 20 Vs 1!

Singer Rejects Woman For Not Having “Respect For Herself” Cheeks Out During 20 Vs 1!

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116,732
date submitted
This Is Crazy: Woman In China Transforms Herself Into Kobe Bryant By Using Makeup!

This Is Crazy: Woman In China Transforms Herself Into Kobe Bryant By Using Makeup!

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65,616
date submitted
She Speaking For Herself Or This Facts? Chick Exposes The True Nature Of Every Woman With The Full Play- By-Play Details!

She Speaking For Herself Or This Facts? Chick Exposes The True Nature Of Every Woman With The Full Play- By-Play Details!

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168,375
date submitted
It Is What It Is: Dude Got What He Was Asking For!

KO! It Is What It Is: Dude Got What He Was Asking For!

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79,196
date submitted
Wait For It: Dude Driving Is Completely Nuts!

Wait For It: Dude Driving Is Completely Nuts!

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203,237
date submitted
It Is What It Is: He Got What He Asked For!

EARNED IT It Is What It Is: He Got What He Asked For!

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83,573
date submitted
Did Her Dirty: Woman Rates Herself & Podcast Guest Forgot To Mute His Mic!

Did Her Dirty: Woman Rates Herself & Podcast Guest Forgot To Mute His Mic!

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69,460
date submitted
Snoop Dogg Goes Off On Photographer Who Is Suing Nas For Posting A Photo Of Himself & Tupac!

Snoop Dogg Goes Off On Photographer Who Is Suing Nas For Posting A Photo Of Himself & Tupac!

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134,207
date submitted
Shorty's Face When She Found Out Who She Was Twerking On Is Crazy!

Shorty's Face When She Found Out Who She Was Twerking On Is Crazy!

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196,376
date submitted
Fail: Chick Ends Up Hurting Herself After She Tried To Break Her Boyfriend's TV!

Fail: Chick Ends Up Hurting Herself After She Tried To Break Her Boyfriend's TV!

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301,137
date submitted
Landlord Is Now Homeless Because Her Tenants Won't Pay Rent!

Landlord Is Now Homeless Because Her Tenants Won't Pay Rent!

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143,170
date submitted
Was He Wrong For Keeping It Real? Chick Went On A Date For The First Time With A Man She Met Online And This Is How It Went Down!

Was He Wrong For Keeping It Real? Chick Went On A Date For The First Time With A Man She Met Online And This Is How It Went Down!

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551,355
date submitted
Lil Wayne Reportedly Fires His Private Female Chef For Posting On TikTok While Preparing His Food!

Lil Wayne Reportedly Fires His Private Female Chef For Posting On TikTok While Preparing His Food!

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206,239
date submitted
Crying For Attention? Woman Records Herself In The Gym To See How Many Guys Check Her Out!

Crying For Attention? Woman Records Herself In The Gym To See How Many Guys Check Her Out!

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154,254
date submitted
She Is Putting In Work With This Twerking Routine

DAMN She Is Putting In Work With This Twerking Routine

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66,871
date submitted
For The Streetz Energy: Chick Says She Would Have To Have An Open Marriage Because She Can't See Herself Smashing One Man For The Rest Of Her Life!

For The Streetz Energy: Chick Says She Would Have To Have An Open Marriage Because She Can't See Herself Smashing One Man For The Rest Of Her Life!

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94,444
date submitted
Is It Haunted? They're Selling A 9 Bedroom Mansion In Detroit For Only $259k!

Is It Haunted? They're Selling A 9 Bedroom Mansion In Detroit For Only $259k!

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59,188
date submitted
She Got Hands Or Nah? Woman Shows How She Would Defend Herself If She Were To Get Attacked!

She Got Hands Or Nah? Woman Shows How She Would Defend Herself If She Were To Get Attacked!

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131,119
date submitted
SMH: Woman Threatening And Abusing Her Foster Child At Costco!

SMH: Woman Threatening And Abusing Her Foster Child At Costco!

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164,511
date submitted
She Knew It Was Coming: Chick Was Filming Herself Doing A Front Squat At The Gym When This Happened!

She Knew It Was Coming: Chick Was Filming Herself Doing A Front Squat At The Gym When This Happened!

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110,845
date submitted
Mom Accused Of Sending Husband On Errand To Kill 3 Kids, Then Paralyzes Herself In Window Jump (Court Appearance Footage)

MOM KILLS 3 KIDS Mom Accused Of Sending Husband On Errand To Kill 3 Kids, Then Paralyzes Herself In Window Jump (Court Appearance Footage)

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62,695
date submitted
She Can't Be Serious? Woman Is Going Viral After Claiming That Men Who Ghost Women Are “R*pists"

SAY WHAT? She Can't Be Serious? Woman Is Going Viral After Claiming That Men Who Ghost Women Are “R*pists"

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63,696
date submitted
She Set Herself Up: Well, This Conversation Between Mother And Son Took An Unexpected Turn!

She Set Herself Up: Well, This Conversation Between Mother And Son Took An Unexpected Turn!

views
175,184
date submitted
This Restaurant Is Hustlin': Woman Got People Upset On Social Media For Posting About How Much Her Date Spent On Her!

This Restaurant Is Hustlin': Woman Got People Upset On Social Media For Posting About How Much Her Date Spent On Her!

views
237,979
date submitted
Should’ve Kept That To Herself: Woman Says Her Baby Daddy Is Actually Her Cousin & Explains Why It Should’t Matter!

Should’ve Kept That To Herself: Woman Says Her Baby Daddy Is Actually Her Cousin & Explains Why It Should’t Matter!

views
90,675
date submitted