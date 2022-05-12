SMH: Philly Woman Gets Hit & Tased By Police After Not Having Enough Money To Get On The Bus!
Back Story: "Frankford transportations center cops hit n taze woman cause she didn't have enough money to get on the bus and the bus driver called the transit police. The people were saying she paid $2 smh (all she needed was 50 more cents. The bus fare is $2.50) They said the bus driver is always ignorant .when I was walking up I seen her pants down, cause they were pulling on her and her pants had came off."
Posted by CZ
