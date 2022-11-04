Megan Thee Stallion Slams Drake Over Apparent “Circo Loco” Diss Lyric! "This B*tch Lie 'Bout Getting Shots, But She Still A Stallion"
In response to Drake's latest bars, Megan, 27, slammed the rapper for seemingly bringing up the July 2020 incident where she accused Tory of shooting her in the foot during a dispute. "I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N---as nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts," she tweeted Nov. 4. "I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy.". Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS