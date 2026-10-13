PUT TO THE TEST Chick Says "Women Are Stronger" So TheHosts Put That To Test With A Grip Squeeze!

By Persist
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30,745
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Put To The test

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Chick Says Heterosexual Relationships Are Inherently Unequal Because Women Are Dating Their Oppressors!

Chick Says Heterosexual Relationships Are Inherently Unequal Because Women Are Dating Their Oppressors!

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111,034
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What Ya'll Think Is Gonna Go Down With This Chick And All Those Guys?

What Ya'll Think Is Gonna Go Down With This Chick And All Those Guys?

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430,097
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Singapore Crime Is So Low That This Dude Put It To The Test (Leaves Macbook Alone At a Cafe For A Whole Hour)

Singapore Crime Is So Low That This Dude Put It To The Test (Leaves Macbook Alone At a Cafe For A Whole Hour)

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63,711
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Simpin? Dude Says Men That Make Women Pay Half Of Bills Are Clowns!

Simpin? Dude Says Men That Make Women Pay Half Of Bills Are Clowns!

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150,939
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Thoughts? Woman Says Women That Are Ok With Going To The Cheesecake Factory On A First Date Don't Have Any Standards!

Thoughts? Woman Says Women That Are Ok With Going To The Cheesecake Factory On A First Date Don't Have Any Standards!

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58,885
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Is This Facts? Ocho Cinco Says He Only Dates Women With A Minimum Of 2 Kids Because Women Without Kids Never Have Food At Home!

HOLD UP Is This Facts? Ocho Cinco Says He Only Dates Women With A Minimum Of 2 Kids Because Women Without Kids Never Have Food At Home!

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66,820
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Do Y’all Agree? Chick Says Women From Other States Get Humbled When Going To ATL Cuz All ATL Women Are Bad!

Do Y’all Agree? Chick Says Women From Other States Get Humbled When Going To ATL Cuz All ATL Women Are Bad!

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73,020
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She Tweaking: Woman Discovers The Strange And Somewhat Frightening Things She Does While Sleepwalking!

She Tweaking: Woman Discovers The Strange And Somewhat Frightening Things She Does While Sleepwalking!

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308,476
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Draymond Green Says He's Tired Of Seeing WNBA Players Complain About Pay!

Draymond Green Says He's Tired Of Seeing WNBA Players Complain About Pay!

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231,285
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Hold Up: DJ Akademiks Says Male Rappers Are Sleeping With Male Executives! "Don't Want To Get Randomly Killed, I Wont Mention Names"

Hold Up: DJ Akademiks Says Male Rappers Are Sleeping With Male Executives! "Don't Want To Get Randomly Killed, I Wont Mention Names"

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331,945
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So Sad: Chick Cries After She Linked With A Man Who Allegedly Drugged, Raped And Put The Beats On Her!

So Sad: Chick Cries After She Linked With A Man Who Allegedly Drugged, Raped And Put The Beats On Her!

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133,002
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He's Going Out Sad: Dude Left An Audio Message Crying & Begging His Ex To Take Him Back!

He's Going Out Sad: Dude Left An Audio Message Crying & Begging His Ex To Take Him Back!

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230,006
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Thoughts? Dude Explains Why Women Choose To Be In Relationships With Men With Dad Bods Over Guys That Are In Shape!

Thoughts? Dude Explains Why Women Choose To Be In Relationships With Men With Dad Bods Over Guys That Are In Shape!

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122,403
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World No. 1 Tennis Player Aryna Sabalenka Says Men Shouldn't Be In Women's Sports: "Biologically, Men Are Way Stronger"

TENNIS PRESS CONFERENCE World No. 1 Tennis Player Aryna Sabalenka Says Men Shouldn't Be In Women's Sports: "Biologically, Men Are Way Stronger"

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39,745
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President Trump Says Calls For Epstein Information Are A "Democrat Hoax" That Never Ends!

SAY WHAT? President Trump Says Calls For Epstein Information Are A "Democrat Hoax" That Never Ends!

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61,449
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China's Economy Got So Bad Women Are Selling Themselves For $21.50 Just To Survive

TIMES ARE TOUGH China's Economy Got So Bad Women Are Selling Themselves For $21.50 Just To Survive

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78,077
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Spoke His Mind: Charleston White Says Men Are Designed To Cheat By The Creation Of GOD!

Spoke His Mind: Charleston White Says Men Are Designed To Cheat By The Creation Of GOD!

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127,797
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Things Are So Crazy In Chicago That Even The Gangs Are Hiring 12 For Protection!

Things Are So Crazy In Chicago That Even The Gangs Are Hiring 12 For Protection!

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161,894
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She Gonna Cry In The Car: This Chick's $40,000 Engagement Ring Gets Put To The Test & This Is How It Went! “Why You Let Someone Test Ya Diamonds”

She Gonna Cry In The Car: This Chick's $40,000 Engagement Ring Gets Put To The Test & This Is How It Went! “Why You Let Someone Test Ya Diamonds”

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145,403
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Riff Raff Calls Out 6ix9ine On Instagram & Challenges Him To A $1 Million Boxing Match!

Riff Raff Calls Out 6ix9ine On Instagram & Challenges Him To A $1 Million Boxing Match!

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360,387
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Thoughts? Woman Says Black Men That Date White Women Were Not Strong Enough For Black Women!

Thoughts? Woman Says Black Men That Date White Women Were Not Strong Enough For Black Women!

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172,743
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French Passport Bro Takes Five Alleged ‘Baddies’ Back To His Apartment.. Wakes Up Drugged And Robbed Blind In Argentina!

French Passport Bro Takes Five Alleged ‘Baddies’ Back To His Apartment.. Wakes Up Drugged And Robbed Blind In Argentina!

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84,390
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These The Women That Get The Ring? Chick Says How Much She Will Do For A Man Without The Relationship Title!

These The Women That Get The Ring? Chick Says How Much She Will Do For A Man Without The Relationship Title!

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77,236
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She The Real MVP? Chick Speaks On Sharing Her Husband W/ 35 Women... Says Her Marriage Is Stronger Than Ever! “It’s The Best Marriage I Could Ask For”

She The Real MVP? Chick Speaks On Sharing Her Husband W/ 35 Women... Says Her Marriage Is Stronger Than Ever! “It’s The Best Marriage I Could Ask For”

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79,173
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Crazy: Volvos Auto-Brake System Saved This Childs Life!

Crazy: Volvos Auto-Brake System Saved This Childs Life!

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71,510
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Would Y'all Try This? 17 Year Hibernating Cicada's Apparently Taste Like Shrimp!

Would Y'all Try This? 17 Year Hibernating Cicada's Apparently Taste Like Shrimp!

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149,676
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Some Women Are Feeling A Type A Way After This Lady Breaks Down "What Women Bring To The Table" Phrase!

Some Women Are Feeling A Type A Way After This Lady Breaks Down "What Women Bring To The Table" Phrase!

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200,001
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Ladies, Is This Facts? She Says Alot Of Women Fantasize About Having A Train Ran On Them But Won't Admit It!

FANTASIES Ladies, Is This Facts? She Says Alot Of Women Fantasize About Having A Train Ran On Them But Won't Admit It!

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104,098
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Blueface Shows A DNA Test That Says He's Not The Father Of Chrisean Rock's Son

NOT THE FATHER Blueface Shows A DNA Test That Says He's Not The Father Of Chrisean Rock's Son

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114,862
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"I Put That On My Daughters Life" Quando Rondo Says He Can't Get Shows Because Promoters Are Shook To Book Him Over King Von Incident!

"I Put That On My Daughters Life" Quando Rondo Says He Can't Get Shows Because Promoters Are Shook To Book Him Over King Von Incident!

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166,122
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She Can't Be Serious? Woman Is Going Viral After Claiming That Men Who Ghost Women Are “R*pists"

SAY WHAT? She Can't Be Serious? Woman Is Going Viral After Claiming That Men Who Ghost Women Are “R*pists"

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63,696
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Just Like That: Man Steals COVID-19 Vaccine From CVS & Says He's Going To Test It At A Lab! "This Is Poisoning People"

Just Like That: Man Steals COVID-19 Vaccine From CVS & Says He's Going To Test It At A Lab! "This Is Poisoning People"

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236,699
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Donald Trump Says We Are Close To World War 3 & Wants To Avoid It At All Costs! "We Need Peace Without Delay"

Donald Trump Says We Are Close To World War 3 & Wants To Avoid It At All Costs! "We Need Peace Without Delay"

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86,507
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Free Game: Chick Shows The World How To Get A Perfect Test Score & Never Worry About A Bad School Grade Again With This Hack!

Free Game: Chick Shows The World How To Get A Perfect Test Score & Never Worry About A Bad School Grade Again With This Hack!

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139,171
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“Those Are $500 And Thousand Dollar Shoes” Chick Confronts A Family That Was Panhandling & Alleges They Are Pretending To Be Broke & Homeless!

“Those Are $500 And Thousand Dollar Shoes” Chick Confronts A Family That Was Panhandling & Alleges They Are Pretending To Be Broke & Homeless!

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166,886
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Women Are Paying To Go To This "D- Riding School" For A Riding License

Women Are Paying To Go To This "D- Riding School" For A Riding License

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138,502
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Throw The Whole Car Away: These Chicks Really Messed Up This Uber Drivers Car!

Throw The Whole Car Away: These Chicks Really Messed Up This Uber Drivers Car!

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487,013
date submitted
Cassie’s Longtime Friend & Songwriter Says Diddy Wouldn’t Give Cassie Access To Songs Unless Cassie Participated In Freak Offs!

Cassie’s Longtime Friend & Songwriter Says Diddy Wouldn’t Give Cassie Access To Songs Unless Cassie Participated In Freak Offs!

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253,437
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Akon Says Men Are Superior To Women Because They Can Have 1000 Babies A Year And Women Can Only Have One

MEN VS. WOMEN DEBATE Akon Says Men Are Superior To Women Because They Can Have 1000 Babies A Year And Women Can Only Have One

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24,946
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NASA Says Something "Weird" Is Happening In The Solar System!

NASA Says Something "Weird" Is Happening In The Solar System!

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240,306
date submitted