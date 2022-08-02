The United State's $500 Million Rail Gun is Absolutely Insane!
This video showcases the latest in the U.S. Navy's arsenal, and features a $500 million rail gun, new lasers, and the famous Tomahawk missile among other weapons. The rail gun is shown firing projectiles at extreme speeds that weigh up to 7 pounds, doing all their damage based on insane velocity and momentum, instead of explosives. The gun can shoot insane ranges for a projectile weapon, and is sure to cause some damage with its penetration. Posted By Ghost
