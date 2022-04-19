Foul: Man Sucker Punches Woman Security Guard In The Face!
A 23-year-old man has been accused with assaulting a female security guard in a River North neighborhood incident recorded on surveillance camera.
According to Chicago police, Matthew De Leon, of the Portage Park area, was charged with aggravated battery inflicting grave bodily injury, aggravated violence in a public place, and aggravated battery against a peace officer. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS