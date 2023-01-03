Nasty AF: Dude Loses It When He Finds Out They Served Him Food From The Floor!
Via: @Re_Zin_Y This was disgusting asf. These people walking beside cooked food in trays. Kicking up dust & debris from the ground. On to the food they're serving. Tables can't be that hard to find. The floor food is the least of concern in a place like this. Just imagine what else is lurking in that gross azz place. Posted By Ghost
