Dude Tells & Shows His Story On How He Lost Everything In Las Vegas From Being A Gambling Addict, Went Homeless!
This is the self portrait of Tony McDew. A slots machine gambling addict who has lost over $35K in a few years time. His story spans over a decade. Although he has quit gambling since 2010, he is now homeless in the streets of Las Vegas.
PLEASE SUPPORT AND HELP .FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE TEXT ME AT (702)500-4463 ) THIS IS MY WIFI NUMBER AND VOICEMAIL AND PHONE DOESN'T WORK MOST OF THE TIME .IF YOU TEXT ME I WILL TEXT YOU BACK !!!
CASH APP Here is my New Cash App if Anyone Would Like To Help Me Out With Transportation and Clothing to find a Job.
Thank Everyone and God Bless you and your Families !!!
Posted By PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS