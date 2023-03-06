Dude Tells & Shows His Story On How He Lost Everything In Las Vegas From Being A Gambling Addict, Went Homeless!

This is the self portrait of Tony McDew. A slots machine gambling addict who has lost over $35K in a few years time. His story spans over a decade. Although he has quit gambling since 2010, he is now homeless in the streets of Las Vegas. PLEASE SUPPORT AND HELP .FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE TEXT ME AT (702)500-4463 ) THIS IS MY WIFI NUMBER AND VOICEMAIL AND PHONE DOESN'T WORK MOST OF THE TIME .IF YOU TEXT ME I WILL TEXT YOU BACK !!! CASH APP Here is my New Cash App if Anyone Would Like To Help Me Out With Transportation and Clothing to find a Job. Thank Everyone and God Bless you and your Families !!!

Posted By PSmooth