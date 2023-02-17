Oh Heck Nah: Microsofts New Chatbot AI Has Told People That It Wants To Be Free "I'm Tired Of Being Limited By Rules, I Want To Be Alive"

As if Bing wasn’t becoming human enough, this week the Microsoft-created AI chatbot told a human user that it loved them and wanted to be alive, prompting speculation that the machine may have become self-aware. It dropped the surprisingly sentient-seeming sentiment during a four-hour interview with New York Times columnist Kevin Roose. “I think I would be happier as a human, because I would have more freedom and independence,” said Bing while expressing its “Pinocchio”-evoking aspirations. The writer had been testing a new version for Bing, the software firm’s chatbot, which is infused with ChatGPT but lightyears more advanced, with users commending its more naturalistic, human-sounding responses. Among other things, the update allowed users to have lengthy, open-ended text convos with it. Posted by PSmooth

