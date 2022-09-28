17 Year-Old Suspect Identified In The Shooting Death Of Rapper PnB Rock!
Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a rapper at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, and say he may be armed and dangerous. Law enforcement sources say the 17-year-old son of Freddie Trone (pictured) has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Apparently the son was the shooter, and Freddie drove the getaway car.
Posted by Joe
