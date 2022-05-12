Russian Soldiers Caught On Camera Shooting Ukrainian Civilians In The Back!
When Leonid Pliats and his boss were shot in the back by Russian soldiers, the killing was captured on CCTV cameras in clear and terrible detail. The footage, which was obtained by the BBC, is now being investigated by Ukrainian prosecutors as a suspected war crime. "My dad was not a military man... he was a pensioner," Leonid's daughter said. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS