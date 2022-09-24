Cannibal: Killer Pleads Guilty To Murdering His Grindr Date Then Eating His Body Parts!
A Michigan man accused of killing and dismembering a 25-year-old hairstylist he met on Grindr—before eating parts of his body—has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to the December 2019 crime. Mark Latunski on Thursday pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation after admitting to killing Kevin Bacon in his Bennington Township home after he went missing on Christmas Eve. Police say that Latunski confessed to cutting off the University of Michigan-Flint student’s testicles—and later eating them after the murder. Posted By Persist
