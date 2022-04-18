Smokepurp Perfoms For An Empty Crowd Despite Giving Away 50 Free Tickets!
Smokepurrp has over four million followers on Instagram, but unfortunately for him, not many showed up in person to watch him perform at his latest concert in Iowa. A TikTok showing Smokepurpp’s performance has spread like wildfire on Twitter as fans are shocked to see so few people at his show. One Twitter user @TheMindOfHY shared the TikTok with the caption: “Smokepurpp performing to an audience that couldn’t pack out a high school bathroom.” Despite the ‘dead crowd,’ as one user described it, Smokepurpp is seen putting his best show for the few fans who showed up to his concert. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS