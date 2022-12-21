Came Ready With Her Wrestling Suit: Chick Throws Computer At Airline Agent & Destroys Several Others During Meltdown At Miami Airport!

A woman in Miami tore out a computer monitor and threw it at a gate guard, and it was all caught on camera..



The bizarre incident occurred on Tuesday at Miami International Airport, and it features a woman acting out completely against American Airlines employees in the middle of a packed gate area before grabbing a computer screen and hurling it at an agent.



People watching in shock gasp in fear as the computer monitor flies through the air and collides with the airline employee, who somehow maintains her composure in the midst of the chaos.



According to reports, the mom became enraged when she saw that her children had left the gate without her knowledge.



She is alleged to have damaged property to the tune of $10,000, and the gate agent allegedly sustained a bruised shoulder as a result of the altercation.



The woman was subsequently detained and accused of disorderly behavior, criminal mischief, and severe battery, according to a report.