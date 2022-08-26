Ice Spice “Munch (Feelin’ U)” [Live Performance] | Open Mic

Ice Spice stopped by Genius to perform her latest hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” which has been viewed over a million times on YouTube to date. The single is produced by RIOTUSA and has been trending since it dropped. The Bronx native has also gotten the Drake co-sign, after the rapper reached out to tell her he was feeling her music and was going to play it on his OVO Radio.

