Someone Designed A Nuclear Powered Hotel That Never Lands!

Nuclear-powered sky cruise could be the future of transport. Flying hotel that 'never lands' could see 5,000 guests soar through the skies in luxury Up to 5,000 guests could one day find themselves soaring through the skies in luxury onboard a nuclear-powered "flying hotel". An ambitious design for the AI-piloted Sky Cruise – which has 20 engines powered by nuclear fusion and is designed never to land - has featured in a new video. Conventional airliners would ferry passengers to and from the Sky Cruise and even all running repairs would be carried out in-flight, the Daily Star reports. Hashem Alghaili, who created the incredibly detailed mockup of the monster aircraft, says the nuclear-powered sky cruise “could be the future of transport”. Asked how many people it would take to fly the gigantic aircraft, he said: “All this technology and you still want pilots? I believe it will be fully autonomous." But Sky Cruise will still require plenty of staff. The promotional video promises restaurants and a giant shopping mall in the sky, as well as gyms, theatres, and even a swimming pool. Posted by Abdul