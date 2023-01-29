Scientist Create Shapeshifting Robot That Can Escape From Cages!
Scientists have created a shapeshifting humanoid robot that can switch between liquid and metal states to navigate various environments with ease. These robots are made of a gallium embedded with magnetic particles and can perform tasks such as removing or delivering objects or performing repairs, and even escaping a cage with its maneuverability. With the ability to switch between liquid and solid states, these robots have more functionality and the potential to provide greater utility in areas such as electronics assembly and medical applications.. Posted by PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS