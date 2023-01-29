Scientist Create Shapeshifting Robot That Can Escape From Cages!

BROKEN? 3,625 views

Scientists have created a shapeshifting humanoid robot that can switch between liquid and metal states to navigate various environments with ease. These robots are made of a gallium embedded with magnetic particles and can perform tasks such as removing or delivering objects or performing repairs, and even escaping a cage with its maneuverability. With the ability to switch between liquid and solid states, these robots have more functionality and the potential to provide greater utility in areas such as electronics assembly and medical applications.. Posted by PSmooth

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS