Wildin' In These Streets: Dude Caught On Camera Letting Off A Draco Into A Home With 5 Adults & 2 Children In Detroit, Michigan!
A Detroit man was arrested yesterday after being caught on camera firing a rif|e into a home with 5 adults and 2 kids inside. The man came to the home twice in one day, first at 11am, dancing in the street and taunting the occupants. Then returning around 2pm firing several sho+s into the home. He was later apprehended by police escaping from a car that appears to be registered in the name of a police officer, Stephen Hodo, who is missing. Posted by JR
