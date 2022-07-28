Cold Blooded: 12-Year-Old Girl Holding A Baby Runs For Her Life After Gunman Fired 14 Shots At Her In Broad Daylight!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother is recovering from gunshot wounds after what she said was a targeted shooting at her daughter in the front yard of their home. Rosa Olivas was lying on the floor inside her house as her 12-year-old daughter was holding her 11-month-old brother while watering tomatoes in their yard.



A security camera on her front porch captured video of a man running to the lawn, yelling at her children, and then he pulls out a gun. It’s unknown at this time what was said and how long he was waiting nearby. He shot at the two children multiple times as the 12-year-old, still with her baby brother in her arms, runs through the front door.



Her children were safe inside, but Olivas was struck by a bullet when the door opened for just a second. She now has a broken femur, a rod inside her leg, and doctors say the bullet will have to stay inside her body. She believes she knows who the shooter was. She said he has been arrested.

