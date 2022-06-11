You Don't Say: Man Who Raps About Robbing ATM Machines Arrested Over ATM Robbery!
A man who raps about robbing ATMs was arrested for robbing an ATM. Ladesion Riley, 30, was one of four people arrested in Tennessee on Monday. The Nashville Police Department says the four carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine. Darius Dugas, 27, Sashondre Dugas, 32, and Christopher Alton, 27, from Houston, Texas, were also arrested. The four were picked up just after they checked out of a motel.
