Legendary News Anchor Barbara Walters, Has Died At The Age Of 93!
Barbara Walters -- one of the biggest and most recognizable news anchors in the world -- has died. We're told she died at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara had been in declining health for several years. The legendary ABC broadcaster passed away Friday in New York City. Barbara had receded from public view the past several years, opting to live a private life. She hadn't been seen out and about since at least 2016.. Posted by PSmooth
