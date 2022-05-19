Here We Go: U.S. Confirms First 2022 Case Of Monkeypox Infection In Massachusetts Man Who Recently Traveled To Canada!
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday said it had confirmed a single case of monkeypox virus infection in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. The state agency said it was working with CDC and relevant local boards of health to carry out contact tracing, adding that "the case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalized and in good condition.". Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS