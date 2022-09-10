Assassin's Creed: Mirage (Game Trailer)
Revealed as part of Ubisoft Forward's Assassin's Creed Showcase, Assassin's Creed Mirage casts you as Basim Ibn Ishaq and is set in the city of Baghdad, twenty years before the events of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It is designed to be a modern take on the original gameplay template for the earlier Assassin's Creed games, with developer Ubisoft Bordeaux using the same three design pillars as the original game: stealth, parkour, and assassinations. Posted By Persist
