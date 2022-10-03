Star2 x Soulja Boy x Luh Kel - New Me [WSHH Heatseekers]

BROKEN? 868 views

Smash music video with Star2, Soulja Boy and Luh

Kel! Second single on Star2's New Me EP with Soulja,

Luh Kel, Mozzy, $tupid Young, Lil Poppa and

HoodTrophy Bino.

The song opens with a boisterous string section and

chronicles Star2's journey from rags to riches, "Back

when I was broke, they didn't even know me. Now I'm

poppin' like hella bitches love me.

Says Star2, "making this song with Soulja Boy and Luh

Kel was unreal. The set was lit with beautiful women,

water-gun fights, whipped cream and hella dope

cars." Eyeing yet another thonged beauty walking

past the pool Star2 notes, "this is every man's dream.

Indeed, Star2 began his life in a refugee camp in

Thailand, abandoned by his teen-aged mother fleeing

genocide from the Burmese army in Myanmar who

attacked their village and burned it to the ground. A

lottery in the camp resulted in his passage to San

Diego with his grandmother and her four children.

Star2's new me began in San Diego as a young child

and has continued into a promising hip hop career as

a young adult. New Me is the second track on a

blockbuster EP that includes features w

