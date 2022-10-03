Star2 x Soulja Boy x Luh Kel - New Me [WSHH Heatseekers]

Instagram



Smash music video with Star2, Soulja Boy and Luh



Kel! Second single on Star2's New Me EP with Soulja,



Luh Kel, Mozzy, $tupid Young, Lil Poppa and



HoodTrophy Bino.



The song opens with a boisterous string section and



chronicles Star2's journey from rags to riches, "Back



when I was broke, they didn't even know me. Now I'm



poppin' like hella bitches love me.



Says Star2, "making this song with Soulja Boy and Luh



Kel was unreal. The set was lit with beautiful women,



water-gun fights, whipped cream and hella dope



cars." Eyeing yet another thonged beauty walking



past the pool Star2 notes, "this is every man's dream.



Indeed, Star2 began his life in a refugee camp in



Thailand, abandoned by his teen-aged mother fleeing



genocide from the Burmese army in Myanmar who



attacked their village and burned it to the ground. A



lottery in the camp resulted in his passage to San



Diego with his grandmother and her four children.



Star2's new me began in San Diego as a young child



and has continued into a promising hip hop career as



a young adult. New Me is the second track on a



blockbuster EP that includes features w