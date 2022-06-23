Ceaser from Black Ink Crew Is Seen On Video Abusing His Dogs!
Donna Lombardi posted a response to a video allegedly showing Ceaser Emanuel hitting a dog with a chair, calling for charges to be brought against him! _____________________________________ The video, initially posted by Gossip Of The City, shows the man forcing the dog out of the house and proceeding to hit the pup with a chair. The person who provided the video from their Ring camera stated that it was indeed their neighbor Ceaser. Posted By PSmooth
