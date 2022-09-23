Outta Pocket: Police Officer Body Slams A High School Student Onto A Cart While Attempting To Break Up A Brawl!
xThe Irving Police Department is investigating the actions of officers who tried breaking up a fight at Nimitz High School on Wednesday after video emerged showing one officer slamming a teen against a cart and pushing him during the brawl. The fight, which took place in the school’s cafeteria, involved several Nimitz students. Video posted on social media shows about a half-dozen students fighting in the lunch line.
“The Irving Police Department reviews every use of force to ensure policies and procedures are appropriately applied,” the statement said. “We have seen video clips from this fight shared on social media and an internal investigation has begun.” Authorities said one officer will be reassigned while the department reviews the incident. The department did not identify the officer.
Posted by CZ
