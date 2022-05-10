J.U. On Being In The Car w/ 50 Cent When He Got Shot 9 Times, 1 In The Face [User Submitted]

BROKEN? 2,149 views

50 Cent's former driver J.U. details the day he saw 50 Cent get shot in the face. He describes taking 50 to the hospital and what his recovery was like.

social links
Follow on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/camcaponenews/?hl=en
Part 2 of the interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvjDvL37-1w

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS