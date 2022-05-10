J.U. On Being In The Car w/ 50 Cent When He Got Shot 9 Times, 1 In The Face [User Submitted]
50 Cent's former driver J.U. details the day he saw 50 Cent get shot in the face. He describes taking 50 to the hospital and what his recovery was like.
