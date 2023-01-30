The Definition Of "You Gon' Learn Today": Teacher Beats Up His Own Student Because He Couldn't Solve Formulas!

A spine-chilling video has surfaced on the internet where a student is getting brutally beaten and choked, elbowed by his teacher as a way to teach the student about formulas.



In the video, a teacher can be seen choking out a student of the class in a bid to make him learn about a formula. The video also shows the teacher brutally beating the child with his elbow while repeating the formula of proton.



The video also shows the teacher asking the student to repeat the formula after him while the student is getting choked out. Other students in the class can also be seen complacently watching the whole situation unfold as no one bats an eye. Some students can also be smirking at the child as the teacher assaults the student.Posted by JR