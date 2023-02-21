WSHH Presents: 2023 Las Vegas MAGIC Fashion Week with Host M2ThaK!

BROKEN? 46,042 views

Live from the Project Show At Magic Fashion Week in Las Vegas Our comedic Host @M2thaKShow got you covered here on @WorldStar. Get ready to stroll down the showroom floor as we bring you exclusive coverage and interviews of one of the biggest fashion events of the year.
Host: https://www.instagram.com/M2thaKShow
Production: Matthew Tunmire
Check out
https://www.instagram.com/ProjectShow
https://www.instagram.com/MagicFashionEvents
https://www.instagram.com/KarlKani
https://www.instagram.com/KingApparel
https://www.instagram.com/EdHardy
https://www.instagram.com/CoogiBrand
https://www.instagram.com/DeadthanCool
https://www.instagram.com/premiereapparelusa
https://www.instagram.com/HotandDelicious
https://www.instagram.com/mydrinkbomb
https://www.instagram.com/_b2ss
https://www.instagram.com/JaviUSA
https://www.instagram.com/bustarhymes
https://www.instagram.com/freshyworld

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS