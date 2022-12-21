Cold Blooded: 65-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Gunned Down At Close Range Outside Of His Own In Broad Daylight!
At 8:30 in the morning on Tuesday, December 20, Armando Isaac Alvarado Tern, a freelance lawyer, was murdered outside his home located on Palmeras and 8va Norte streets in the city of Machala. Armando Alvarado Tern, approximately 65 years old, was intercepted while getting off his electric motorcycle by unidentified individuals who were riding a motorcycle to inflict several bullet wounds on his body and head. According to Colonel Paul Villavicencio, police chief, the investigation is still underway to determine whether Tern had a criminal record, the lifeless body was covered with a sheet, national and criminal police personnel arrived at the site for the pertinent investigations, finding 6 ballistic evidence, another violent death in the city of Machala that adds to the crime rates in the province of El Oro.
