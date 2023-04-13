Hold Up: After 3 Kids & 17 Years Married, This Colorado Couple Discovers They Are Cousins!
A married couple with three children discovered they were cousins after taking a DNA test to learn more about their family tree. Just after a few months of dating, Celina married her husband, Joseph Quinones, in July 2006. Though their families met then, no one suspected they were related. But they made the discovery when Celina began piecing together a family tree and took a DNA test through MyHeritage about 10 years into their marriage. After reading the results, Celina admits she began doubting whether she and Joseph should be together. Posted By Persist
