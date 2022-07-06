Highland Park Shooter Wore Women's Clothing To Disguise Identity + His Mother Gets Confronted By Police/SWAT!
The Highland Park shooting suspect “pre-planned his attack for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing as a disguise so that he could escape the scene of the mass shooting where he had just killed six victims. His mother was confronted by police as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS