Bvd Lvd (Bad Lad) - Forget Me Not [Label Submitted]

London Trap Metal artist BVDLVD's official music video for
“FORGET ME NOT”.
New album coming 2023. Produced by: ZCR
Featuring: FREDDY
Directed by: Kiaren Harriott & BVDLVD
Creative Director: N. Da Silva
DoP: SaraShots
Editor: BVDLVD
Gaffer: Kiaren Harriott
Makeup Artist: Becky Addams
Bunny Man: Stuukidd
Old Man: BVDLVD’s Grandad Follow BVDLVD online:
YouTube: @BVDLVD
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bvdlvd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BVDLVD
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BVDLVD

For more BVDLVD info, merch and tour dates, head to https://www.bvdlvd.uk #BVDLVD #FORGETMENOT

