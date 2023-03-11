The New TIMBS For New York: Official Super Mario Bros Boots Unveiled At Nintendo NY!
Nintendo and Illumination have unveiled a product to hype the coming release of The Super Mario Bros Movie. The MSCHF boots certainly took the world by storm, and now Nintendo and Red Wing have teamed up to launch a similarly cartoonish pair of kicks. The Super Mario Bros can be seen at the NINTENDO store in NY. Posted By Persist
