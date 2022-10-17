What Did You Gain From That? Just Stop Oil Activist Sprays Orange Paint On Aston Martin Showroom In London!
An activist for the group Just Stop Oil took time to spray over the Aston Martin showroom's façade with orange paint. This may not be the most convincing argument yet made against the use of fossil fuels, but it sure is orange. The group tweeted Sunday that its demonstrations are an attempt at getting the British government to stop "all new oil and gas licenses and consents."
