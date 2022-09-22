Flight Attendant Gets Punched In The Back Of The Head By A Passenger For Not Letting Him Use The First Class Bathroom During The Flight!

The shocking video shows the mid-air assault, where a passenger punched an American Airlines (AA) flight attendant in the back of the head. According To ABC News: “The incident happened on American Airlines Flight 377, which was destined to land at Los Angeles International Airport after taking off from Cabo San Lucas.”



Fortunately, Eyewitness News reports that a passenger they interviewed said: “The flight attendant didn’t appear to be seriously injured and no one else on the flight was hurt. The witness added that the suspect was restrained by other passengers and his hands were zip tied.”



According to ABC News, the unruly passenger was arrested when the plane landed at LAX by law enforcement. American Airlines released a statement saying: “The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement in their investigation.”

Posted by CZ