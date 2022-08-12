Sheesh: K9 Takes Down Suspect Fleeing From Stolen Vehicle!

The police officer gave chase and released the K9 (Jax) who apprehended the suspect after a short foot pursuit. He was taken into custody. It was discovered that he was in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, his driver’s license was suspended, and that he was on active felony probation. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held without bond. Posted By Persist

