New Life: Jimmy Levy Removes His Satanic Hand Tattoo After Experiencing Darkness In The Music Industry & Is Now Giving His Life To God!
Jimmy Levy: "Many people have persecuted me on social media for my old tattoo since I gave my life to God. I kept these devil horns on me as a testimony. I lived so many lives in 24 years and my spiritual battle in the music industry was by far the hardest one. Today I am getting this abomination removed. Satan no longer has to power over my mind, my body, and soul. I’m covered by the blood of Yeshua. ". Posted By Persist
