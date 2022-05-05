Ray J Confirms Sex Tape With Kim Kardashian Was A Deal Orchestrated By Her Mother Kris Jenner!
Via KFC Radio. Ray J said he never had any copies of the sex tapes he made with Kim K during their relationship. "I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about," he’s quoted as saying. "I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing.". Posted By Persist
