SHEESH Thicker Than Train Smoke: She Climbed On The Back Of A Horse.. And The Whole Timeline Stopped Scrolling!

By Thrillz
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58,060
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When The Internet Said "Thicker Than A Horse," They Weren't Playing!!

DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH When The Internet Said "Thicker Than A Horse," They Weren't Playing!!

views
54,507
date submitted
She Definitely Cheating: Dude Stopped A Whole Party To Propose To His Girl On NYE And Things Got Real Awkward!

She Definitely Cheating: Dude Stopped A Whole Party To Propose To His Girl On NYE And Things Got Real Awkward!

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188,416
date submitted
Ouch: Her Husband Came Crashing Through The Ceiling!

Ouch: Her Husband Came Crashing Through The Ceiling!

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169,150
date submitted
Dude Who's Girl Went To All-Star Weekend Returns Home & Tries To Explain What She Did!

Dude Who's Girl Went To All-Star Weekend Returns Home & Tries To Explain What She Did!

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852,145
date submitted
She's Nuts: Karen Gets Put In Her Place By A Flight Attendant After Putting Her Hands On A Passenger Then Playing The Victim!

She's Nuts: Karen Gets Put In Her Place By A Flight Attendant After Putting Her Hands On A Passenger Then Playing The Victim!

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716,257
date submitted
She A Different Breed: Chick Admits To Letting A Whole Football Team Run A Train On Her At The Same Time!

She A Different Breed: Chick Admits To Letting A Whole Football Team Run A Train On Her At The Same Time!

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126,072
date submitted
Smoked The Whole Train: Boy Sprays His Opp With A Fire Extinguisher After Caught Him On The Same Train!

Smoked The Whole Train: Boy Sprays His Opp With A Fire Extinguisher After Caught Him On The Same Train!

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97,511
date submitted
She Wanted All The Smoke: Granny Hopped Out The Bed Ready To Throw Hands After She Thought Her Granddaughter Was About To Get Jumped!

She Wanted All The Smoke: Granny Hopped Out The Bed Ready To Throw Hands After She Thought Her Granddaughter Was About To Get Jumped!

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161,656
date submitted
Ladies, Is This Facts? She Says Alot Of Women Fantasize About Having A Train Ran On Them But Won't Admit It!

FANTASIES Ladies, Is This Facts? She Says Alot Of Women Fantasize About Having A Train Ran On Them But Won't Admit It!

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104,098
date submitted
Cincinnati Comedian Kelly Collette Gets Her Cheeks Smacked By A Man On A Bike In Broad Daylight And She Chased Him Down

BIKE GROPER CAUGHT Cincinnati Comedian Kelly Collette Gets Her Cheeks Smacked By A Man On A Bike In Broad Daylight And She Chased Him Down

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76,506
date submitted
Ultimate Karen: Tourist Visiting An Island Demands Kids Stop Training On The Beach, Calls The Cops!

Ultimate Karen: Tourist Visiting An Island Demands Kids Stop Training On The Beach, Calls The Cops!

views
133,346
date submitted
Clueless: Stacey Dash Breaks Down On TikTok After Learning DMX Died A Year Ago!

Clueless: Stacey Dash Breaks Down On TikTok After Learning DMX Died A Year Ago!

views
124,949
date submitted
Ice Spice Gets Dubbed The Rap “Queen Of Cheeks” As One Clip Has The Whole Timeline Staring!

FOLKS WANTED MORE Ice Spice Gets Dubbed The Rap “Queen Of Cheeks” As One Clip Has The Whole Timeline Staring!

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56,661
date submitted
Homie Breaks Down Why 80% Of Divorces Are Initiated By Women! "Men Love Women For Who They Are, Women Love Men For What They Can Provide"

Homie Breaks Down Why 80% Of Divorces Are Initiated By Women! "Men Love Women For Who They Are, Women Love Men For What They Can Provide"

views
220,266
date submitted
Sheesh: She Got A Whole Wagon Back There!

LAWD Sheesh: She Got A Whole Wagon Back There!

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99,139
date submitted
Dayum: She Done Used The Whole Mace Can On This Woman!

RELAX Dayum: She Done Used The Whole Mace Can On This Woman!

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39,745
date submitted
You Going To Jail Now: NYPD Officer On Horseback Chases Thief Down Times Square Street!

You Going To Jail Now: NYPD Officer On Horseback Chases Thief Down Times Square Street!

views
96,985
date submitted
They Saying This Is The ‘Caitlin Clark Effect’! PAWG Ref Thicker Than The Damn Rulebook

THICKER THAN THE ROSTER They Saying This Is The ‘Caitlin Clark Effect’! PAWG Ref Thicker Than The Damn Rulebook

views
107,604
date submitted
Woman Wins $8.5 Million Settlement After She Was Hit By A Train While Handcuffed In The Back Of A Cop Car!

Woman Wins $8.5 Million Settlement After She Was Hit By A Train While Handcuffed In The Back Of A Cop Car!

views
71,149
date submitted
Landlord Is Now Homeless Because Her Tenants Won't Pay Rent!

Landlord Is Now Homeless Because Her Tenants Won't Pay Rent!

views
143,170
date submitted
Well Damn: YouTuber Austin McBroom Defeats TikToker Bryce Hall Via TKO ... Bryce Loses $1 Million Bet!

Well Damn: YouTuber Austin McBroom Defeats TikToker Bryce Hall Via TKO ... Bryce Loses $1 Million Bet!

views
304,984
date submitted
Not So Tough Now: Dude Who Pistol Whipped A 70-Year-Old Man Challenges A Smaller MMA Fighter & Calls For A "Timeout"

Not So Tough Now: Dude Who Pistol Whipped A 70-Year-Old Man Challenges A Smaller MMA Fighter & Calls For A "Timeout"

views
202,176
date submitted
Embarrassing: Imagine Being Pulled Over By A Cop On A Horse!

Embarrassing: Imagine Being Pulled Over By A Cop On A Horse!

views
54,634
date submitted
She Took A Mud Bath In San Vicente And The Waterfall Rinse-Off Has The Internet Stopped In Its Tracks

SHE THICK! She Took A Mud Bath In San Vicente And The Waterfall Rinse-Off Has The Internet Stopped In Its Tracks

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81,776
date submitted
All Bad: The Horse Was Never The Same After This!

All Bad: The Horse Was Never The Same After This!

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217,835
date submitted
Footage Released Of The Person Who Climbed A Fence At Denver Airport Then Gets Sucked Into A Plane Engine

FRONTIER JET ENGINE Footage Released Of The Person Who Climbed A Fence At Denver Airport Then Gets Sucked Into A Plane Engine

views
113,046
date submitted
Classic: Boxer Quits Mid-Fight After Getting Punched By Mike Tyson!

Classic: Boxer Quits Mid-Fight After Getting Punched By Mike Tyson!

views
109,395
date submitted
She's A Runner: Shorty Escaped From The Back Of A Squad Car!

She's A Runner: Shorty Escaped From The Back Of A Squad Car!

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245,344
date submitted
Surrounded By Cannons: He Got Himself A Train Of Melons For The Night!

Surrounded By Cannons: He Got Himself A Train Of Melons For The Night!

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75,057
date submitted
Throw The Whole Restaurant Away: Chick Went To A Sushi Spot & Got More Than What She Expected!

Throw The Whole Restaurant Away: Chick Went To A Sushi Spot & Got More Than What She Expected!

views
72,705
date submitted
She Got That Weather Forecast Looking Hotter Than The Temps.. Woman Gives A Whole New Meaning To Weather Report!

BENDING OVER THE MAP She Got That Weather Forecast Looking Hotter Than The Temps.. Woman Gives A Whole New Meaning To Weather Report!

views
87,238
date submitted
Entire Train Car Cracks Up When Karen Claims She's Too Attractive!

Entire Train Car Cracks Up When Karen Claims She's Too Attractive!

views
218,389
date submitted
Damn: Woman Shot & Killed At The U.S. Capitol Was A 14-Year Air Force Veteran!

Damn: Woman Shot & Killed At The U.S. Capitol Was A 14-Year Air Force Veteran!

views
356,988
date submitted
She Can't Come Back To The Block No More: OG Handles A Dopefiend After She Ran Her Mouth!

She Can't Come Back To The Block No More: OG Handles A Dopefiend After She Ran Her Mouth!

views
421,181
date submitted
Oh Hell Naw: Woman Finds A Giant Rat Inside A Bin Of Rice At A Popular Minneapolis Restaurant! “The Rat Was Thicker Than Me”

Oh Hell Naw: Woman Finds A Giant Rat Inside A Bin Of Rice At A Popular Minneapolis Restaurant! “The Rat Was Thicker Than Me”

views
80,923
date submitted
Police Arrest Anti-Masker Karen For Trespassing After Refusing To Leave Store!

Police Arrest Anti-Masker Karen For Trespassing After Refusing To Leave Store!

views
559,726
date submitted
Taliban Take A Bunch Of US Weapons!

Taliban Take A Bunch Of US Weapons!

views
404,522
date submitted
She Still Held On Though: Woman Gets Her Head Rocked While On The Train Posing For A Picture!

She Still Held On Though: Woman Gets Her Head Rocked While On The Train Posing For A Picture!

views
91,824
date submitted
"I Want To Move On With My Life" Woman From Viral "Not Real" Airplane Meltdown Video Speaks Out!

"I Want To Move On With My Life" Woman From Viral "Not Real" Airplane Meltdown Video Speaks Out!

views
208,408
date submitted
Woah: Truck Explodes After Getting Hit By Train In Indonesia!

Woah: Truck Explodes After Getting Hit By Train In Indonesia!

views
40,438
date submitted