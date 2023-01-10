Mission Failed: Pigeon Wearing Meth-Filled "Backpack" Busted At B.C. Prison!

A pigeon was located at Pacific Institution, inside the walls, and it appeared to have a small package, sort of like a backpack attached to it. The package contained crystal meth.Its unclear to investigators if someone inside the prison was training the bird or if it was someone outside the institution.As for the pigeon, the guards let it go, without its luggage this time. Posted By Persist

