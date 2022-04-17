Over Some Chicken? Animal Rights Activist Chained Herself To The Basket During The Timberwolves Vs Grizzlies Playoff Game!
The animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere, which tweeted that the person who chained her self to the basket was Zoe Rosenburg, has accused Taylor, the Timberwolves’ majority owner, of the inhumane killing of 5.3 million chickens in a recent mass killing following an outbreak of bird flu in Taylor’s Iowa egg factory.
