He Had A Death Wish: 29-Year-Old Man Got Into A Shootout With Cops After He Showed Up To A Georgia School Event With A Gun!
" The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that a man has died after being shot by Douglas County deputies on Wednesday afternoon.
New Manchester High School held its Special Olympics event early Wednesday afternoon. Deputies told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that a man showed up at the event with a gun.
Around 11:18 a.m., school resource officers were alerted to the man, but when they spoke to him, he ran away.
Deputies and K-9 began searching the perimeter and responded to a home on Ferncrest Place."
- WSBTV
